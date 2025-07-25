SEVAN — With the co-financing of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the “Government Day” event was held on July 20–26 within the framework of the “Sevan Startup Summit 2025.” The event, themed “Innovative Governance: Solutions for the Future,” was organized by the Ministry of High-Tech Industry and attended by representatives of the Armenian government, as well as members of various diplomatic missions accredited in Armenia.

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, speaking at the event, noted that he first had the opportunity to meet the organizers of the Sevan Startup Summit in 2021 when he served as the Minister of High-Tech Industry. At that time, he led the sector and, in his own words, could not have imagined the scale of what he witnessed at the event this year.

“Particularly in an open environment of discussions involving young people, we can undoubtedly achieve greater results. We can also explore opportunities for cooperation in the context of COP-17. On behalf of the Prime Minister and government partners, I can affirm that the programs being implemented and the future we envision are impossible without modern technological advancements. The key question is how the state can participate and be of help. The most critical issue at all times in economic development has been the role of the state. In today’s high-tech era, especially now, it’s more important than ever to determine where the state is positioned. The best solution is strong cooperation between the state and the private sector,” said President Khachaturyan.

“When we examine our human and educational potential, it becomes clear that our greatest challenge in the coming years will be the need for continuous learning. We should never be afraid of any innovation. One of the greatest challenges humanity faces today is artificial intelligence, which may seem intimidating because we cannot see or touch it. However, if we look at human history—especially since the industrial revolution—we see that people also struggled to adapt to progress back then. It’s vital to understand that the future development of humanity will be impossible without artificial intelligence. The challenges it presents must be addressed with concrete solutions,” Khachaturyan concluded.