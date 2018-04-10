Top Posts
Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized the Reality of the Armenian Genocide: Volume II

April 10, 2018

PASADENA — Newly published book “Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized the Reality of the Armenian Genocide: Volume II” is searched and compiled by Hambersom Aghbashian

This book is Volume II of a very important study which sheds light on Armenian and Turkish history. 50 additional Turkish intellectuals (Turkish historians, physicians, artist, human rights activists, journalists and others) who support justice to Armenians and justice to the world, and have recognized the reality of the Armenian Genocide, blamed the Ottoman Empire for the perpetrated atrocities, and asked the Turkish government to admit the Armenian Genocide and apologize for that, and even to make reparations to the victims ancestors, are researched and comprehensively presented by the author. It includes a work, which puts history in the right perspective and proves the veracity of the Genocide. Volume I was published in 2015.

Volume I and Volume II are published by “Nor Or Publishing Association, Inc.” and are printed in USA, by VA Print Media- vaprintmedia.com.

The original articles were all published in Massis post

