YEREVAN — Armneia is interested in unblocking transport and communication routes in the South Caucasus. In this context, all discussions with Azerbaijan have taken place—and will continue to take place—within the framework of Armenia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction.

This was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a press conference, addressing the issue of reopening regional communications in the South Caucasus.

According to Pashinyan, Armenia’s official position is reflected in the government-initiated “Crossroads of Peace” project.

“Our position is that Armenia is interested in and supports the opening of regional transportation routes—including from Armenia to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory, from Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan through Armenian territory, bilateral trade, international communication from Armenia to third countries via Azerbaijan, and vice versa, as well as transit exchanges. In other words, we have demonstrated and continue to demonstrate sustained interest and readiness,” said Pashinyan.

“In all of our discussions, we have been very clear: we envision and will continue to envision all of these processes within the framework of Armenia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction. This is important to note because every future negotiation will take place in this context. We have never held or will hold any discussions outside of these principles, nor will we accept anything that contradicts them,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

There Is a Proposal to Pre-Sign a Peace Agreement

There is a proposal to pre-sign a peace agreement, and the text of the draft agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations has been finalized, with negotiations concluded. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shared this during a press conference.

“We’ve started consultations on how to proceed, and the idea of a pre-signing is on the table. It’s one of the options being discussed on the agenda. Under certain conditions, it could be realistic—under others, not so much,” said Pashinyan.

What Does Delegating the Syunik Road Imply?

The term “delegation” is now being used in reference to the road connecting Azerbaijan with its exclave Nakhichevan through Armenian territory. Prime Minister Pashinyan cited examples like Zvartnots Airport, the South Caucasus Railway, Armenia’s water infrastructure, and Haypost.

“The railway, airport, and water systems remain the property of Armenia. There are discussions about creating a company that would attract investments. Just imagine the massive investment potential of the ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project. We often talk about railways and highways, but this also includes pipelines, power transmission lines, and telecommunication cables. This is an entire infrastructure that must be managed and developed. According to our logic, it should and can remain Armenia’s property. It’s about managing this infrastructure and performing certain functions within it,” said the Prime Minister.

On Road Leases and Foreign Investment

Regarding recent comments by the U.S. ambassador to Turkey about leasing the road, Pashinyan explained: “Under our legislation, this is called the right to development. Investments made under this right can, under certain conditions, remain or become the property of the Republic of Armenia after the contract expires.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that many ideas have been and are being discussed, but no final agreement has been reached. “If there had been an agreement or a signed deal, I would have said so. I’m outlining the range of discussions,” he said.

Pashinyan reiterated Armenia’s interest in opening regional transportation routes—including connections from Armenia through Azerbaijan and vice versa.

“We have always envisioned and continue to envision these processes within the frameworks of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction,” said Pashinyan.

U.S. Proposals and Clarifications

“As for the United States, we have received and continue to receive proposals. And in one way or another, you become aware of all of them—directly or indirectly. Let me clarify—Armenia is not refusing any transportation route. It is our initiative. We presented this idea to the world and expressed our desire to see it through,” said the Prime Minister.

He stressed, “We discuss all proposals on the basis of Armenia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction.”

He further added, “If we had accepted the narrative you described, then what you suggested would have already happened or at least would’ve been formally proposed. But that’s not the case. We understand things differently. Terms like ‘delegation,’ ‘leasing,’ ‘right to develop,’ ‘investment,’ ‘infrastructure’—these might sound new or foreign, but they are all being examined within our sovereign framework.”

The “Corridor” Sensitivity

“One sensitive issue is the word ‘corridor.’ After the 2020 ceasefire agreement, this term has gained a specific, emotional connotation in Armenia. Interestingly, Armenia’s own North-South road project is officially called the ‘North-South Transportation Corridor,’” Pashinyan explained.

He added, “Every time someone mentions ‘corridor,’ it causes confusion. Our international partners often use the term casually, not understanding the sensitivities. So, every time we hear the word, we ask—which corridor do you mean?”

Armenian Prisoners Remain a Core Topic in Talks with Baku

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan affirmed that no conversation or negotiation between Yerevan and Baku takes place without addressing the issue of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan.

He made the statement during a press conference, responding to media claims that he had refused to raise the matter with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“There is not a single negotiation or discussion in which the issue of the prisoners is not properly addressed. I’m not going to comment on something I haven’t read or heard directly, but I can tell you definitively—this topic is always on the table,” said Pashinyan.

“The State’s Presence Will Linger in Their Mouths”: Pashinyan on Samvel Karapetyan

When asked whether he feared businessman Samvel Karapetyan and had used his Facebook page to order law enforcement to detain him, Prime Minister Pashinyan reiterated his warning to the oligarch.

“I’ve already said this before—when you come to Armenia, be mindful and behave. The taste of the state will remain in your mouths—and this time, for a long time,” the Prime Minister stated.

He directly addressed Karapetyan: “Could Samvel Karapetyan imagine behaving in his primary country of citizenship the way he’s trying to behave in Armenia? If he ever even thought about it, he’d likely jump out of a window himself before anyone else could act.”

Pashinyan questioned the legitimacy of political involvement by dual citizens: “How can someone engage in politics in Armenia if they’re not even eligible to run for Parliament or become Prime Minister? Let them renounce their other citizenships and participate here as much as they want. But don’t treat Armenia like a playground while holding six foreign passports.”

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has brought three new charges against Samvel Karapetyan, including:

Large-scale money laundering

Large-scale tax evasion

Large-scale fraud