YEREVAN — On June 3–4, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute hosted a series of thematic lectures by Professor Bedros Der Matossian of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, where he heads the Department of History of the Modern Middle East.

During the two-day event, Professor Der Matossian delivered four lectures on the following topics:

“Microhistorical Approaches to the Armenian Genocide: The Case of Sahag Khabayan II”

“Interdisciplinary Approaches to Mass Violence in the Late Ottoman Empire: The Case of the Adana Massacres of 1909”

“Denial of the Armenian Genocide in the Digital Age and Beyond”

“Impunity, Lack of Humanitarian Intervention, and International Apathy: The Ethnic Cleansing of the Armenians of Artsakh in Historical Context”

Through these comprehensive and thought-provoking lectures, Professor Der Matossian explored episodes of mass violence and massacres in the Ottoman Empire, with a particular focus on the 1909 Adana massacres, as well as various dimensions of the Armenian Genocide.

He also addressed the ongoing denial of the Armenian Genocide in the digital age, the issue of impunity that paves the way for future atrocities, and the ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Artsakh, placing these events in a broader historical and geopolitical context.

Professor Der Matossian’s academic interests include ethnic politics in the Middle East, interethnic violence in the Ottoman Empire, the history of Palestine, and the history of the Armenian Genocide. From 2018 to 2022, he served as president of the Society for Armenian Studies. He is a board member of several international academic institutions and editorial boards, most notably for the field’s leading journal, International Journal of Middle East Studies (IJMES). He is also the editor of the series “Armenians in the Modern and Early Modern World.”