YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday denounced as provocative opposition warnings that Azerbaijan may take advantage of the conflict between Iran and Israel to invade Armenia to open a land corridor to its Nakhichevan exclave.

“In the last week or month, there have been probably four, five or six Security Council meetings, but there have been no official press releases,” he told reporters.

“The sessions are not being held because there is a threat related to Syunik. I consider such statements to be provocative, inflammatory, and unfounded, aimed at generating concern, panic, and uncertainty among the citizens of Armenia,” Pashinyan stated.

The Prime Minister reminded that Yerevan and Baku have agreed on the draft of a peace treaty and the establishment of interstate relations. “As I have said before—there will be no war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, there will be peace,” he emphasized.