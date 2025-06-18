Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday denounced as provocative opposition warnings that Azerbaijan may take advantage of the conflict between Iran and Israel to invade Armenia to open a land corridor to its Nakhichevan exclave.

“In the last week or month, there have been probably four, five or six Security Council meetings, but there have been no official press releases,” he told reporters.

“The sessions are not being held because there is a threat related to Syunik. I consider such statements to be provocative, inflammatory, and unfounded, aimed at generating concern, panic, and uncertainty among the citizens of Armenia,” Pashinyan stated.

The Prime Minister reminded that Yerevan and Baku have agreed on the draft of a peace treaty and the establishment of interstate relations. “As I have said before—there will be no war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, there will be peace,” he emphasized.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Yura Movsisyan MLS Player of the Month for June

NEW YORK — Real Salt Lake forward Yura Movsisyan was voted Etihad…

Civil Contract Leads in Preliminary Results of Gyumri Elections; Political Coalitions Needed to Elect Mayor

GYUMRI — The Central Electoral Commission has summarized the results of the…

Armenian Genocide March Across the Golden Gate Bridge

  On February 28, 2015, hundreds of San Francisco Bay Area Armenians…

Greek PM Praises ‘Historic’ Ties With Armenia

ATHENS (RFE/RL) — Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras praised his country’s “strong…