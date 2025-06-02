JAKARTA – On May 28, Indonesia Fashion Week 2025 officially opened, and for the first time, Armenia was featured as a special guest.

Lilit Melikyan (Tarazart), head of the Teryan Cultural Center, along with her young students Haykuhi Karapetyan (Dzzec) and Angelina Karamyan (Atelier +374), presented a unique blend of traditional Armenian costumes and contemporary fashion collections at the event’s opening. Their work was warmly received by both local and international guests, including professionals from the fashion industry.

Throughout the week, an Armenian pavilion was on display, showcasing the work of Armenian artisans—including handcrafted items, traditional accessories, and artistically designed fashion pieces. Visitors had the opportunity to engage directly with Armenian designers, purchase culturally inspired creations, and explore the richness of Armenia’s cultural heritage.

While in Jakarta, the Armenian delegation also visited a batik museum, where the young designers, guided by their mentor, held a collaborative educational workshop. They became acquainted with the work of local artisans and exchanged professional experiences.

The participation of Armenian artists was made possible through the support of the Embassy of Armenia in Indonesia, with additional backing from the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Armenia and the Hovnanian Foundation.

Indonesia Fashion Week 2025 concluded its events on June 1.