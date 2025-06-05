NEW YORK — The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) is proud to announce the successful completion of its 2025 Spring Appeal campaign, raising over $400,000 to build a new sports complex at the COAF SMART Center in the rural region of Lori, Armenia. This doubles the original goal of $200,000 set upon the launch of the appeal in early April.

COAF received an outpouring of generosity from hundreds of donors around the world, as well as community and philanthropic partners. These funds will allow COAF to significantly expand its original plans for the facility, which will now include:

A FIFA-regulation soccer field, named in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Vahe and Anni Bedian

A dedicated basketball and volleyball court, named after the Armen and Gloria Hampar Family Foundation

A new playground and recreational area, named after Focus on Children Now (FCN)

Joining these anchor donors is longtime supporter, the JHM Foundation, who was instrumental in providing essential support to the project’s success.

Once complete, the multi-use complex will serve children from 30 rural communities, offering a safe and welcoming space to build confidence, foster teamwork, and enjoy active play.

“We know that sports are essential to childhood development,” said Liana Ghaltaghchyan, Executive Director of COAF. “The fact that we were able to elevate our vision to new heights is thanks to our incredible community. Our supporters transformed many futures this Spring.”

“This is an investment in Armenia’s youth,” added Dr. Garo H. Armen, Founder and Chairman of COAF. “Every contribution reflects a shared belief that children, regardless of where they are born, deserve opportunities to grow, dream, and thrive. We are deeply thankful to our community for bringing this vision to life.”

The new complex will be located on the campus of the COAF SMART Center in Lori, which offers afterschool programming for more than 1,700 young students from across the region, every week.

For more information on this and other COAF initiatives, or to support COAF’s mission, visit www.coaf.org.