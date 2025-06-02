LOS ANGELES — The Armenian Rights Watch Committee of the Armenian Bar Association is deeply concerned by recent media coverage—particularly by Fox News—that has prominently featured and improperly juxtaposed the Armenian flag in relation to certain reports of alleged criminal activities. This form of skewed imagery and spurious attribution to an entire ethnic community, whether intentional or not, casts unjust and harmful generalizations about the Armenian-American community based on the reported actions of a few individuals.

Such sweeping portrayals are not only misleading but dangerous. They threaten to erode the very values of fairness and equality enshrined in our Constitution. No community should be defined by the actions of a few, and we urge members of the media, policymakers, and the public to exercise care and thoughtfulness in how communities are portrayed.

We unequivocally condemn criminal activity and fully support the important work of law enforcement in keeping our communities safe. We also believe wholeheartedly in the importance of the American legal system, and we do not prejudge ongoing investigations or legal proceedings.

As proud Americans of Armenian ancestry, we are deeply committed to this country and have, for generations, contributed meaningfully to its cultural, economic, and civic life. Our affinity for the United States is matched by our pride in our heritage, and we believe the strength of this nation lies in being able to truly be a part of the fabric of this country.

We are proud Americans, and like all citizens and communities in this country, we are human beings who deserve to be treated with dignity, fairness, and equality. We ask that everyone reflect on the broader consequences of perpetuating stereotypes—what impacts one community today may impact another tomorrow. Let us all strive for accuracy, compassion, thoughtfulness, and a commitment to justice in both word and action.