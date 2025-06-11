PARIS — As part of preparations for AEBU France’s next humanitarian project in 2025, we are seeking your support!

In June, a group of 14 engineering students will travel to Armenia for six weeks to provide aid to the village of Kosh and its residents. This village, located in the Aragatsotn region west of the capital Yerevan, is home to approximately 1,000 inhabitants.

As volunteers, the students will be responsible for:

Renovating an elementary school, including laying parquet flooring, repairing walls, installing windows and doors, and furnishing classrooms.

Creating a safe and functional playground area.

Organizing and leading recreational activities for the village children.

All donations will go toward purchasing the materials and equipment required for these renovations. This includes furniture for the classrooms, plaster and paint for wall repairs, doors and windows, as well as bricks, cement, and wooden parquet for flooring.

This field project aims to raise awareness among engineering students from French schools (ENSAM and ESTP) about the harsh realities of life in rural Armenia, while giving them the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution.

The project also promotes cultural exchange and closer ties between Armenia and France—a goal reflected in Yerevan’s designation as the Capital of Francophonie in 2018.

For donations follow the link below:

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/union-de-bienfaisance-et-educative-armenienne/formulaires/3