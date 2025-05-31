LOS ANGELES — Venezuelan-Armenian conductor Domingo Hindoyan has been appointed Music Director of the Los Angeles Opera, The Washington Post reports.

According to the publication, the 45-year-old Venezuelan’s appointment was announced last night. Hindoyan will succeed longtime director James Conlon in the role.

“Los Angeles is known for its musical innovation and bold productions,” the world-renowned conductor said yesterday in New York. “The idea is to perform new works, commissions, contemporary pieces—something that truly balances what is considered classical, and to continue that as far as possible.”

American media outlets report that Hindoyan’s five-year contract, which takes effect next year, includes three productions during the 2026–2027 opera season.

Hindoyan was born in Caracas, Venezuela. His father, Domingo Garcia, is a renowned violinist and former president of the Orquesta Sinfónica de Venezuela, while his mother, Vicky Hindoyan, is a legal expert for Venezuela’s legislative body.

Domingo Hindoyan has performed with the Deutsche Staatsoper orchestra in Berlin and became the conductor of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in 2018. In 2019, he was invited to the United Kingdom to lead the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, while also conducting Poland’s National Symphony Orchestra.