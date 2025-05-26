YEREVAN — Within the framework of the second “Yerevan Dialogue” international forum, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan participated in a panel discussion titled “The South Caucasus as a Strategic Hub: Challenges and Opportunities for Trade and Connectivity.”

In response to questions addressed to him, particularly regarding the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative, Grigoryan noted that the Armenian government’s proposed project aims to facilitate the unblocking of regional transportation routes, establish stability in the region, and deepen and strengthen economic ties by creating interdependence among the countries of the South Caucasus. He added that this initiative is part of the broader peace process.

Presenting the advantages of the initiative, the Security Council Secretary emphasized that it is about inclusivity — without excluding any country from participation.

He also addressed the unblocking process specifically, stressing that it must take place with full respect for the sovereignty and jurisdiction of all states involved, and within the framework of reciprocity and the principle of legal equality.