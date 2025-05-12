YEREVAN — Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan, responding to a question by Civil Contract faction MP Vahagn Aleksanyan during a National Assembly session, outlined what the Prosecutor General’s Office is demanding in its lawsuit to confiscate assets of illegal origin from Robert Kocharyan and his affiliated associates.

“In the lawsuit for the confiscation of property of illegal origin, the Prosecutor’s Office is demanding the confiscation of the following from defendants Robert and Bella Kocharyan, Sedrak Kocharyan and Zaruhi Badalyan, Levon and Siranush Kocharyan, Gayane Kocharyan, and Vigen Chatinyan in favor of the Republic of Armenia:

22 real estate properties

2 rights to purchase properties

Over $3 million USD

Bonds worth 985 million AMD

Bank deposits totaling more than $1.4 million USD

Shares in 15 legal entities (including Nairi Insurance, Toyota Yerevan, Target Group, and several others)

Claims to loans totaling over $4 million USD, 8.3 billion AMD, 260 million Russian rubles, and approximately €590,000

2 vehicles

Properties acquired with amounts equivalent to more than 3.8 billion AMD

And over 20 billion AMD in total assets,” Vardapetyan explained.

According to the Prosecutor General, this is the full scope of the lawsuit currently being examined in court against Robert Kocharyan and the related individuals.