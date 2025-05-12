Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan, responding to a question by Civil Contract faction MP Vahagn Aleksanyan during a National Assembly session, outlined what the Prosecutor General’s Office is demanding in its lawsuit to confiscate assets of illegal origin from Robert Kocharyan and his affiliated associates.

“In the lawsuit for the confiscation of property of illegal origin, the Prosecutor’s Office is demanding the confiscation of the following from defendants Robert and Bella Kocharyan, Sedrak Kocharyan and Zaruhi Badalyan, Levon and Siranush Kocharyan, Gayane Kocharyan, and Vigen Chatinyan in favor of the Republic of Armenia:

  • 22 real estate properties
  • 2 rights to purchase properties
  • Over $3 million USD
  • Bonds worth 985 million AMD
  • Bank deposits totaling more than $1.4 million USD
  • Shares in 15 legal entities (including Nairi Insurance, Toyota Yerevan, Target Group, and several others)
  • Claims to loans totaling over $4 million USD, 8.3 billion AMD, 260 million Russian rubles, and approximately €590,000
  • 2 vehicles
  • Properties acquired with amounts equivalent to more than 3.8 billion AMD
  • And over 20 billion AMD in total assets,” Vardapetyan explained.

According to the Prosecutor General, this is the full scope of the lawsuit currently being examined in court against Robert Kocharyan and the related individuals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Interview: Rep. Adam Schiff Plans to Reintroduce Armenian Genocide Resolution in the New Congress

Following is the text of an interview conducted by PanARMENIAN.Net with Rep.…

Shaping the Future of Democracy in Armenia: “We Have No Right to Fail”

Note: This article is published on the website of the World Economic…

Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Calls on Israeli to Stop Weapons Delivery to Azerbaijan

JERUSALEM — Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Nourhan Manougian has sent a…

Vladimir Putin Appeals for Ceasefire to Exchange Prisoners and Bodies of Dead Soldiers

MOSCOW — After what the Kremlin described as a series of phone…