BRUSSELS — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Kaja Kallas, Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in Brussels on Wednesday.

The two officials discussed the vision and prospects for deepening the Armenia-EU partnership, along with joint efforts aimed at expanding cooperation in specific areas.

Mirzoyan and Kallas also exchanged views on international and regional developments, emphasizing the importance of building strong, like-minded partnerships in a period marked by global uncertainties.

In the context of ongoing efforts to establish peace in the South Caucasus, they highlighted the significance of signing a peace agreement and establishing interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“The European Union’s relationship with Armenia continues to deepen at an unprecedented pace,” Kaja Kallas wrote on X following the meeting.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry reported that the two sides discussed “joint efforts to expand cooperation in specific areas,” though it did not provide further details.