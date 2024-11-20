YEREVAN – President Vahagn Khachaturyan formalized the appointment of Arpine Sargsyan as Minister of Internal Affairs on Wednesday.

The decree was signed following a recommendation from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Earlier that morning, PM Pashinyan announced Sargsyan’s promotion from her previous role as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs.

The position became vacant after Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan resigned on November 18, along with several other high-ranking officials. The resignations followed sharp criticism from PM Pashinyan, who faulted Armenia’s judicial and law enforcement bodies for their perceived inability to address a lack of justice in the country.

As Minister of Internal Affairs, Sargsyan will oversee the Armenian police, as well as the national migration and rescue services.