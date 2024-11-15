YEREVAN – On Friday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan conferred the State Award of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in the High-Tech Sphere to Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys Limited.

The 14th annual ceremony took place at the government headquarters in Yerevan, attended by prominent figures from leading tech companies, lawmakers, and officials. Notable attendees included Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office; Hakob Arshakyan, Deputy Speaker of Parliament; Central Bank Governor Martin Galstyan; Synopsys Armenia President Yervant Zorian; and Hovik Musaelyan, Director and Chairman of the Awarding Commission of the Annual IT Educational Awards.

Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated Murthy on receiving the honor, stating that the award recognizes individuals who have made groundbreaking contributions to the technological sector.

“This ceremony is significant for Armenia as well,” Pashinyan remarked. “It shifts not only our perspective of the world but also the world’s perception of Armenia. Through this meaningful and prestigious award, we express our appreciation and admiration.”

Pashinyan emphasized that the laureates, including Murthy, deserve to be recognized as “tech giants,” and their achievements serve as a testament to their transformative impact on the industry.

Highlighting the importance of showcasing the laureates’ life stories, Pashinyan said, “These individuals were not born giants; they became giants through their dedication, education, and perseverance. Their successes are impossible without hard work and overcoming failures. Sharing their life journeys can inspire our youth, our students, and young people worldwide.”

He added that honoring individuals like Murthy not only expresses gratitude but also provides an opportunity for younger generations to draw inspiration from their achievements.

“Distinguished Mr. Murthy, your presence is an honor for Armenia. This ceremony celebrates your remarkable contributions and the global impact you have made in the technological field. Please accept our deepest appreciation and respect,” Pashinyan concluded.

In his acceptance speech, Narayana Murthy expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, stating he was honored to receive the award and appreciative of the recognition from the Republic of Armenia.