MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that political processes in Armenia are an internal affair of this country.

“As for the protests in Yerevan and the country’s regions, as far as one can judge, the protesters’ discontent is caused, among other things, by the fact that, in their opinion, the delimitation of some enclave villages is not quite fair. Again, I am only quoting the opinion of those who are open about this. In any case, we consider political processes in Armenia as an internal affair of this country,” Zakharova said at the press briefing.

She noted that Russia, for its part, seeks to develop friendly ties with the people of Armenia.

On the subject of Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation Zakharova stated that it is important for regional stability

“We follow the developments in the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation process as it is important for regional stability. We encourage the initiatives to settle all border delimitation issues solely within the political and diplomatic framework, and we assume that all the agreements must be of balanced and mutually acceptable nature and serve as the basis for stable peace in the region,” she said at a press briefing.

Additionally, Zakharova once again confirmed that Russia is ready to consult both Armenia and Azerbaijan on border delimitation, based on trilateral agreements.