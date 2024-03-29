Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels, where together with USAID Administrator Power will join a U.S.-EU trilateral meeting with Armenia, together with European Commission President von der Leyen and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan, State Department spokesman Mathew Miller told a press briefing on Wednesday.

“The focus of this meeting is on economic resilience to help Armenia diversify its trade partnerships and address humanitarian needs. I fail to see why that would be escalatory or would be of a concern to any country in the world,” Miller said.

“it’s purely Armenia, not Azerbaijan,” the Spokesperson said.

Asked whether the issues with Azerbaijan may come up during the meeting Miller said,’ I suppose it’s always possible, it could come up on the margins of the meeting, in that type of conversation, but that’s not the focus of the meeting. The meeting in Brussels is to focus on Armenia’s economic resilience as it works to diversify its trade partnerships and address humanitarian needs.”

Asked about Azerbaijan’s allegations that the U.S. and EU might share responsibility for potential escalation following this meeting. Miller said,’ So I obviously would not agree with those comments. The focus of this meeting is on economic resilience to help Armenia diversify its trade partnerships and address humanitarian needs. I fail to see why that would be escalatory or would be of a concern to any country in the world.’

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday “the upcoming meeting in Brussels will be dedicated to strengthening Armenia-EU-US cooperation and is not and could not be directed against any third party.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Congressional Leaders Express Concerns on Azeri Aggression

Washington, D.C. – Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders Reps. Adam Schiff (CA-28), Frank…

Turkey Transfers to France Body of Executed ASALA Member Levon Ekmekjian

ANKARA — Turkish authorities have transferred the body of Levon Ekmekjian, a…

Armenia to Play Against Guatemala and El Salvador in LA

YEREVAN. – During their training camp in the US, the Armenia national…

Bipartisan Armenian Genocide Resolution Garners Support of Over 70 Members on Day of Introduction

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bipartisan congressional resolution commemorating the Armenian Genocide was introduced today, with over 70…