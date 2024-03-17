Author
STRASBOURG — A number of Members of the European Parliament have called on EU leaders to ensure that EU takes active steps towards the protection of the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh.

MEP Miriam Lexmann wrote about this on her official page of X, attaching the contents of a lengthy letter addressed to Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament.

“Armenian cultural & religious heritage in Nagorno Karabakh is a fundamental part of our common European heritage.

This is why together with a cross-party group of @Europarl_EN colleagues we call on EU leaders to ensure that the EU takes active steps towards its protection”. MEP Miriam Lexmann  said in her tweet.

 

