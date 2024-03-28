BEIRUT — Hayastan All Armenian Fund has provided regular financial support to 16 Armenian educational institutions operating in Lebanon as part of the ongoing support to the Armenian community of Lebanon.

An amount of $100,000, donated by the French Affiliate (Fonds Arménien de France), will be allocated to the teaching and technical staff of the following institutions: Central High School, Armenian Evangelical College, Armenian Evangelical Secondary School, Vahan Tekeyan School, Sahaguian Meguerditchian School, Yeghisheh Manouguian School, Noubarian Kherimian School, Haratch Kaloust Gulbenkian School, AGBU School Parekordzaguan Hovaguimian, M. & H. Arslanian College (Djemaran), Hriptsimiantz College, Sainte Croix Harboyan, Mesrobian College, Azkayine Miatsial Varjaran, Mekhitarian College, Armenian Evangelical Chamlian Tatikian Torossian College.

This project supporting Armenian educational institutions in Lebanon was launched in December 2019, during Lebanon’s socio-economic crisis, which was further deepened by the catastrophic blast in Beirut in August 2020. Since 2019, the Fund has provided $2,165,000 to address various needs of the Armenian community in Lebanon, including support for educational institutions.