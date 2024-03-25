YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who has arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

In his welcoming speech, Prime Minister Pashinyan said: “Prime Minister Kobakhidze, I welcome you and your delegation to our republic, our capital. Let me once again in person congratulate you on the occasion of your appointment as the Prime Minister of fraternal Georgia, with the hope and confidence that our governments will cooperate to increase and develop cooperation in various fields. I am glad that we have just discussed our declaration on the strategic dialogue between Armenia and Georgia and reaffirmed that we will continue to address the agenda of that declaration. Your visit is very important, this is your first visit to Armenia. I am sure that we will have very active cooperation and dialogue, including active bilateral visits. So, I welcome to our country.”

In turn, Irakli Kobakhidze noted. “Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for hosting me and my delegation. It is important for us to further advance the relations between our two countries. Recently, we have had important developments, we were able to move the cooperation to a strategic partnership. It is important to take advantage of this new situation and develop cooperation in all areas. We share the same values and would like to thank you for your strong support to our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Of course, we have a firm position regarding Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Political cooperation is at a very good level, but there is always an opportunity to deepen it, the same applies to economic relations.”

Pashinyan said that this, coupled with Armenia’s recognition of Georgia’s internationally recognized territory, is a key element of a Georgian-Armenian declaration on “strategic partnership” signed by him and Kobakhidze’s predecessor Irakli Gharibashvili in Tbilisi in January.

Pashinyan said that Georgian-Armenian relations will also be “directly” affected by the European Union’s decision late last year to grant Georgia the status of EU membership candidate. Yerevan welcomes the EU’s decision, added the Armenian leader.

Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Kobakhidze discussed a number of issues related to Armenia-Georgia multi-sectoral cooperation. The parties reaffirmed their positions on strengthening cooperation within the framework of the declaration of strategic partnership. The interlocutors emphasized the development of cooperation in all directions, both in political, economic and humanitarian spheres. The Prime Ministers of the two countries emphasized the need to take consistent steps to boost trade. Reference was made to the border delimitation process between Armenia and Georgia.

Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Kobkhaidze also discussed issues of regional importance. The Prime Minister of Armenia presented the latest developments in the direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty.

Georgia is ready to help Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiate a peace treaty, Kobakhidze said during the Monday meeting.

“We really hope that the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be signed and it will be a landmark treaty. Georgia is ready to positively assist in that process.” The Prime Minister said.

Georgian PM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

The delegation headed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on March 25, accompanied by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan, Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Ashot Smbatyan and Georgian Ambassador to Armenia Giorgi Sharvashidze.

The guests were welcomed by Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Edita Gzoyan. She accompanied the guests to the Armenian Genocide Memorial, presenting the history of the creation of the memorial.

Irakli Kobakhidze laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, then the guests placed flowers near the Eternal Flame and honored the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide with a minute of silence.

At the end of the visit, Irakli Kobakhidze planted a silver fir in the Memory Alley.

Expressing gratitude for the visit, Director of the Museum-Institute Edita Gzoyan presented books about the Armenian Genocide to the honored guest.