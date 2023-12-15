YEREVAN – The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) continues to advance its mission by launching two new projects in Armenia: immediate short-term and long-term support to the families forcibly displaced from Artsakh, after the September 19th forced exodus.

Through the housing and livelihood programs of ‘Project Revive’, AMAA aims to support displaced families to restore their normal lives and meet their long-term needs.

For this purpose, the program plans to support Artsakh families who took refuge in Lori, Shirak, Tavush, Syunik, and Gegharkunik provinces with:

compensation for house rents

repairs

providing up to 10 residential houses to the most vulnerable families, in order to form a centralized community in a selected village

training aimed at improving living conditions

providing property or equipment

establishing small businesses

support for job placement

enhancing agricultural development

providing psychological services

referral to other structures according to the need

Within the framework of the one-time support program, the families who took refuge in Ararat, Kotayk, Aragatsotn, Armavir, Vayots Dzor provinces and Yerevan will receive financial assistance to cover their intermediate needs.