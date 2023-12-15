Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN  – The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) continues to advance its mission by launching two new projects in Armenia: immediate short-term and long-term support to the families forcibly displaced from Artsakh, after the September 19th forced exodus.

Through the housing and livelihood programs of ‘Project Revive’, AMAA aims to support displaced families to restore their normal lives and meet their long-term needs.

For this purpose, the program plans to support Artsakh families who took refuge in Lori, Shirak, Tavush, Syunik, and Gegharkunik provinces with:

  • compensation for house rents
  • repairs
  • providing up to 10 residential houses to the most vulnerable families, in order to form a centralized community in a selected village
  • training aimed at improving living conditions
  • providing property or equipment
  • establishing small businesses
  • support for job placement
  • enhancing agricultural development
  • providing psychological services
  • referral to other structures according to the need

Within the framework of the one-time support program, the families who took refuge in Ararat, Kotayk, Aragatsotn, Armavir, Vayots Dzor provinces and Yerevan will receive financial assistance to cover their intermediate needs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Sargis Adamyan’s Goal and Assist Help Hoffenheim Beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1

BERLIN — Hoffenheim struck late through Sargis Adamyan and Andrej Kramaric to…

Erdogan Vows to Actively Counter Armenian Genocide Recognition Campaign

ANKARA — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Ankara would…

Armenian Museum of America Presents the Exhibition Scars of Silence

WATERTOWN, MA — The Armenian Museum of America has announced a new…

Karabakh Celebrates Anniversary of National Movement

STEPANAKERT — February 20th marks the 25th anniversary of the Nagorno Karabakh…