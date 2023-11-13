YEREVAN — The American University of Armenia’s (AUA) Entrepreneurship and Product Innovation Center (EPIC), as an official representative of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), brought together representatives of the entrepreneurial ecosystem to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) Armenia 2023.

GEW consists of a series of events held simultaneously in 200 countries every November. About 10 million people participate in a myriad of entrepreneurial events to upgrade their knowledge and/or help them take their first step in entrepreneurship.

Around 20 organizations from the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Armenia responded to EPIC’s call for cooperation in celebrating GEW in Armenia. The goal of this nationwide campaign is to promote entrepreneurial activity in Armenia, inspire currently active and budding entrepreneurs in Armenia, and provide them with the knowledge, experience, and network necessary for success.

GEW Armenia 2023 will be held from November 13 to 19. The program is comprehensive and includes around 27 events: talks, panel discussions, conferences, competitions, and expos to be held in Yerevan, Gyumri, Goris, and a number of other communities throughout Armenia.

Each day of the Entrepreneurship Week has its dedicated theme in the field of entrepreneurship. Thus, topics to be discussed at the events include the role of entrepreneurship in society and the history of social entrepreneurship in Armenia; the importance of entrepreneurship education and national entrepreneurship policy; the intersection of innovation and entrepreneurship; and other topics in the field.

You can get acquainted with the program agenda here.