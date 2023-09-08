YEREVAN — Bazoomq, the space research lab based in Yerevan, Armenia, that is currently developing the country’s first indigenous satellite, has been officially licensed as a space operator.

Minister of High-Tech Industry Robert Khachatryan personally awarded the license to carry out space activities to the Bazoomq staff on Friday.

“This is a significant event for us because you are the first private company [in Armenia] to receive the license to carry out space activities,” Khachatryan said, adding that the Armenian government attaches importance to the development of the sector.

The first Armenian indigenous CubeSat satellite will be sent into orbit in November.

The CubeSat, named Hayasat-1, is being developed by Bazoomq, a non-profit space research lab based in Yerevan, Armenia.

Bazoomq Space Research Lab’s mission is to establish and continuously develop capabilities and skills for cutting-edge space research, education and startups in and for Armenia.

Bazoomq Co-founder, board member & CTO Hayk Martirosyan told ARMENPRESS tech correspondent Karine Terteryan earlier on September 7 that Hayasat-1’s testing will be completed in September and the satellite will be launched into space on board the Space X Falcon 9 in late November.