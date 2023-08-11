YEREVAN — American University of Armenia (AUA) will hostAIST-2023, the 11th International Scientific Conference on the Analysis of Images, Social Networks, and Texts, from September 28th to 30th.

Researchers, practitioners, and computer scientists from both Armenia and abroad, with a shared interest in data science and a focus on cutting-edge data analysis and machine learning techniques encompassing image and text processing, network data analysis, and more, will gather under one roof to share expertise and extend discussion around their field of research.

The research works will be from the fields of:

– Natural Language Processing

– Computer Vision

– Data Analysis and Machine Learning

– Network Analysis

– Theoretical Machine Learning and Optimization

To register and attend one of the biggest international conferences of the year, secure your spot now at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/664697717767

For additional insights into the conference and to explore comprehensive information at: https://aistconf.org/