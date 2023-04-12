PASADENA — Massis Publishing will host a public discussion titled “SD Hunchakian Party after the 1908 Young Turk Revolution: Theory and Practice” presented by Prof.

Yasar Tolga Cora on Wednesday April 26, 2023 starting 8pm at AEBU Center, 1060 N Allen Ave., Pasadena with a Q&A to follow. Yasar Tolga Cora is a historian of the late Ottoman period with a focuson the social and cultural history of the Armenian communities. He has published on various topics including labor history of Armenians, Armenian soldiers in the Ottoman Army, and Armenian socialist publications. His current research is on the Armenians’ role in the commodification of Ottoman textiles and their transformation into identity markers in the late nineteenth century.

Dr. Cora received his PhD from NELC in 2016 with his dissertation, “Transforming Erzurum/Karin: The Social and Economic History of a Multi-Ethnic Ottoman City in the Nineteenth Century.” After graduating from the University of Chicago, Dr. Cora was a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 2016-2017. Since then, he has been an Assistant Professor in the Department of History, Bogaziçi University, Istanbul. In 2022Dr. Cora was awarded the Young Scientist Award in the field of History by the Science Academy of Turkey. Currently Dr. Cora is the chief editor of Tarih Vakfi Press and the Spring 2023 Dumanian Visiting Professor in Armenian Studies at the University of Chicago.

This presentation will be the first in a series organized by Massis Publishing which will focus on Armenian history over the last 150 years. Massis Publishing is a non-profit organization that operates Massis Weekly and MassisPost.com while managing a substantial catalog of Armenian music. Massis Publishing plans to republish historically significant materials and establish an archive of its own collection. For more information, please contact Massis Publishing at [email protected]MassisPost.com.