LONDON — New Publication by Gomidas Institute, London titled “Zabel Yessayan on the Threshold: Key Texts on Armenians and Turks as Ottoman Subjects”

This is one of the most remarkable books on Zabel Yessayan in recent years. Based around 11 new, English translations of Yessayan’s work, it breaks critical, new ground for our understanding of Yessayan and her milieu. Thematically, these translations touch on race, gender, and social justice in the Ottoman Empire, including the emancipation of Turkish women, an issue close to Yessayan’s heart. All 11 articles in this volume were carefully selected, translated, and discussed in a critical introduction by Nanor Kebranian.

Book Content: “What Lies Beneath: An Introduction” (introduction by Nanor Kebranian), “The Yashmak: On Life in the Orient” (Anahid, Constantinople, 1899), “His Hate” (Dartesouyts, Constantinople,1906), “The Curse” (Azadamard, Constantinople, 1911), “Safiyeh” (Azadamard, Constantinople, 1911), “The New Bride” (Azadamard, Constantinople, 1911), “The Glory” (Hay Kragarutyun, Smyrna, 1913), “On the Question of Turkish Women’s Emancipation” (Azadamard, Constantinople, 1914), “The Namehram: Life as a Turkish Woman” (Azadamard, Constantinople, 1914), “The Wait” (Azadamard, Constantinople, 1914), “The Death of a Child” (Piunig, Boston, 1919), “On the Threshold: Scenes from Life in Turkey” (Arek, Berlin, 1924)

Bibliographic Details: Nanor Kebranian, Zabel Yessayan on the Threshold: Key Texts on Armenians and Turks as Ottoman Subjects, London: Gomidas Institute, 2023, 144 pp., illust, ISBN 978-1-909382-75-6, pb., UK£20.00 / US$24.00

