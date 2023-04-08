LOS ANGELES — This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved two separate motions reaffirming their support of the Armenian community, proclaiming April as Armenian History Month and approving legislative advocacy steps that will urge the federal government to add an Armenian category to the 2030 Census.

Their action comes on the heels of anti-Armenian hate flyers having been found posted on light poles near Glendale’s St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church and in other areas of the city a week ago.

“I want to make sure the public at large knows that our Board fully supports our Armenian community and stands in solidarity with them,” stated Supervisor Kathryn Barger, lead author of both motions. “My prior motions supporting legislation – from condemning Azerbaijan’s deadly and unprovoked military operation in Artsakh to providing $10 million to the Library of Congress to support Armenian Genocide education – unequivocally reflect my strong support for Los Angeles County’s Armenian residents. I will continue to work with my colleagues to invest in and strengthen this community.”

Supervisor Janice Hahn, who is currently serving as Board Chair, also voiced her support. “Los Angeles County is the proud home of the largest population of Armenians outside of Armenia,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “Armenian History Month is an opportunity to celebrate the rich Armenian culture and the contributions Armenian people have made to Los Angeles County, as well as recognize the dark days of the Armenian Genocide.”