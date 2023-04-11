Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani military units opened fire around 16:00, April 11 at Armenian servicemen who were conducting engineering work in the direction of Tegh community, a border village in southeastern Syunik province.

The skirmishes left four Armenians soldiers dead and six others wounded, according to the ministry.

For its part Azerbaijan reported that three of its soldiers were killed during the firefight.

The clashes began in a border area where the Azerbaijani army took up new positions on March 30 after advancing into sovereign Armenian territory adjacent to the Lachin corridor connecting Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.

The clash had “significantly decreased” in intensity by 7 p.m. local time, Armenia’s Defense Ministry said in a follow-up message.

Late last month Azerbaijani troops had advanced 100-300 meters into Armenia at five points along the two countries’ border. That included the area around Tegh.

Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) claimed on April 1 that the situation in the area “improved significantly” after negotiations held by Armenian and Azerbaijani officials.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Naming Streets in Turkey After Talaat Pasha is Like Naming Streets in Germany After Hitler

Armradio — Naming streets in Turkey after Talaat Pasha is like the…

Senators Carl Levin and Michael Bennet Cosponsor Armenian Genocide Resolution

WASHINGTON, DC – Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Senator Carl Levin and…

Martakert Celebrates 23rd Anniversary of Liberation

STEPANAKERT (Armradio) — Martakert is celebrating the 23th anniversary of liberation today.…

Thousands in Armenia Donate to Help Embattled TV

YEREVAN — Thousands of Armenians have donated small amounts of money to…