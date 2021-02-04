YEREVAN — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook the Armenian capital, Yerevan, on Feburary 13, prompting residents to flee buildings into the streets in fear of an aftershock.

The Seismic Protection Service said it has received reports about minor destruction from various regions of the country. Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Anna Baghdasaryan told Novosti-Armenia news agency that more aftershocks are expected.

She said the country’s all strategic facilities, including the Metro and the Armenian nuclear power plant are intact.

According to Baghdasaryan, it is difficult to say how many aftershocks will follow. “In any case, we recommend that residents of high-rise residential buildings stay outdoors for a while,” she added.

The earthquake was felt in Aragatsotn, Ararat, Shirak, Armavir, Kotayk, Vayots Dzor provinces.

One house in the Erebuni community of Yerevan was damaged, one citizen was slightly injured. Tiles fell off in several places, no victims have been reported yet, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on his Facebook page.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said the quake’s magnitude was 4.7 and its epicenter was 13 kilometers south of Yerevan.