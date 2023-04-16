ANTALYA — Armenian gymnast Vahagn Davtyan won the silver medal in the Rings event at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championship under way in Antalya, Turkey.

Davtyan received 14,733 points.

Turkey’s Adem Asil won the Gold medal with a score of 14,933 points, Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece won Bronxe medal with a score of 14,733 points

Armenia’s Artur Davtyan won a bronze medal in the pommel horse event of the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships. The World and European champion scored 14,266 points in the finals.

Rhys McClenaghan of Irland won the Gold medal with 14,666 points and Maxime Gentges of Belgium won the Silver medal with 14,566 points.