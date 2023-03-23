Up next
YEREVAN — There are no negotiations on installing an Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“Armenia considers that the negotiations on Lachin corridor and its regime have long been completed, and the regulations have been enshrined in the trilateral statement on November 9, 2020,” he said.

The Foreign Minister reminded that under the statement, the Lachin corridor remains under the control of the Russian peacekeeping troops and Azerbaijan guarantees safe movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo in both directions along the corridor.

According to the Foreign Minister, it is a recorded agreement, and Armenia should already have doubts about the expediency of further negotiations.

“What is the point of reaching agreements on other issues if they will be definitely violated by Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan will come up with tougher demands on those issues some time later?” Ararat Mirzoyan said in response to a question about the effectiveness of Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks.

Mirzoyan confirmed on Wednesday that his planned trilateral meeting with his Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts could take place soon.

“In the near future we will choose convenient dates for all three ministers,” he told reporters.

“There is a possibility of such a meeting in the near future,” Mirzoyan told the Armenian parliament. He did not give possible dates.

