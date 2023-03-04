NEW DELHI — Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for a quicker implementation of Armenian-Azerbaijani agreements brokered by Moscow during talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan held in India on Friday.

The two ministers met in New Delhi on the sidelines of a conference on international security attended by many foreign leaders.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said they discussed Russian-Armenian relations as well as “regional issues” and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in particular. It said Lavrov stressed the importance of “intensifying efforts on all tracks of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization in accordance with the agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov’s latest meeting with Mirzoyan took place “in a friendly and trusting atmosphere.”

The Foreign Ministers exchanged views on issues of regional security and stability, according to a read-out issued by the Armenian foreign ministry.

“The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the blockade of the Lachin corridor and disruption of electricity supply by Azerbaijan. The need for the implementation of reached agreements and unblocking of the Lachin corridor in strong adherence to the commitments undertaken under the 9 November 2020 Trilateral Statement was stressed. The interlocutors touched upon issues of the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, delimitation and border security, unblocking of all economic and transport ties as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. During the meeting the Foreign Ministers also touched upon other topics of mutual interest,” the foreign ministry said.