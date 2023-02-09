GLENDALE – The City of Glendale has partnered with the Alex Theatre to host a benefit Concert for Artsakh on Sunday, February 26, 2023. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), a non-profit, non-governmental organization aimed at improving the quality of life in rural Armenia through child-centered initiatives in education, health, psychosocial support, and economic development.

The Glendale City Council voted unanimously to support the concert. They applauded SAS, operator of the Alex Theatre, on their commitment to producing a show of great interest to the Glendale community. Council noted that the benefit concert shows SAS’s support of the local community, as all ticket proceeds will go to COAF.

In 2022, COAF formally established a presence in Artsakh focused on humanitarian activities. Amid ongoing disruptions to gas, electricity, and internet supply, COAF’s staff of nine is working around the clock to provide vital interventions to children and families in Stepanakert by extending psychological and social services along with speech therapy and early childhood education. These efforts critically address the psychological and social needs of the most vulnerable individuals affected by the current crisis.

The concert will feature artists Christine Pepelyan, Artur ‘Mister X’, Sargis Manukyan, Araksya Amirkhanyan, and a 20-member children’s choir as the Voices of Armenia all performing original music along with familiar and nostalgic songs originating from Armenia.

“The ongoing blockade in Artsakh prevents any humanitarian aid like supplies, food, and medicine into Artsakh, including our sister city of Martuni, which is at risk right now because they are cut off from the rest of the world. Music has the power to heal and bring joy. In this instance, this concert gives us the opportunity to lift the voices of those in this region who need assistance. Please join me and stand united in support of this noble cause,” said Glendale Mayor Ardashes “Ardy” Kassakhian

“It is rewarding to work hand in hand with the Alex Theatre team to develop an opportunity to provide aid. I trust Glendale residents and businesses will be there to support this important cause as well as celebrate as a community,” said Glendale Director of Community Development Bradley Calvert.

Ticket information is available here. The Alex Theatre is a world-class performing arts and entertainment center located in Glendale, California.