YEREVAN — A 2,859.4-square-meter plot of land allocated for development within the Northern Avenue expropriation zone, which was owned by “Soglasie Armenia” LLC, has been returned to the Yerevan community by court order. The decision was made by the Anti-Corruption Court during a hearing held on July 25, according to information published on the “Datalex” judicial information system.

Datalex reports that the decision in this civil anti-corruption case was made during an open court session presided over by Judge Rudolf Avagyan. The court upheld the lawsuit filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Armenia against “Soglasie Armenia.”

The court ruling states: “The claim is upheld—revoking ‘Soglasie Armenia’ LLC’s ownership right over the 2,859.4-square-meter plot of land allocated for development within the Northern Avenue expropriation zone. As a result, the state registration of property rights for that land is declared invalid, and the plot is to be returned to the Yerevan community.”

In addition, “Soglasie Armenia” has been ordered to pay AMD 20,000 to the Republic of Armenia as a state fee.

It is worth noting that the land in question is part of the former “Children’s World” department store site in central Yerevan, which, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, was privatized in violation of the law.