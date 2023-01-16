THE HAGUE — The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan) on Monday 30 January 2023, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court.

The hearings will be devoted to the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by the Republic of Armenia on 27 December 2022.

On January 31, the UN court will also hold hearings based on the request of Azerbaijan against Armenia.

Earlier, Armenia submitted a lawsuit against Azerbaijan to the International Court of Justice of the United Nations within the proceedings of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Armenia asked the Hague Court to apply the following interim measures: to compel Azerbaijan to stop organizing and supporting alleged “rallies” that have blocked free movement through the Lachin Corridor. In addition, Armenia asked the Court to oblige Azerbaijan to ensure the unhindered free movement of all people, vehicles and cargo through the Lachin Corridor.