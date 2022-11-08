BAKU — Addressing army officers in the key Azerbaijani-occupied Karabakh town of Shushi on November 8, a day that Azerbaijan marks as Victory Day in the 2020 war, Ilham Aliyev has made a number of statements and threats against Armenia.

Referring to one of the terms of a Russia-brokered ceasefire agreement that put an end to a six-week war between the two South Caucasus nations over the Nagorno-Karabakh region two years ago, He claimed that providing the “Zangezur corridor” is Armenia’s commitment that it must fulfill.

“For two years we have not prohibited vehicles from going from Armenia to Karabakh and back along the Lachin road. We are committed to our commitment to free movement. Armenia also undertook to provide a road connection between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic. Two years have passed, but there is still no feasibility study [for the road project], no progress, no railroad, no automobile road. How long do we have to wait?” Aliyev said, as quoted by Azerbaijani media.

“What are the Armenian armed forces doing in Karabakh? Our patience is not infinite. And I want to once again warn that if this obligation is not fulfilled, Azerbaijan will take the necessary steps,” Aliyev warned, without elaborating.

“The current Azerbaijani Army is stronger than it was two years ago, and everyone and Armenia should know it!” continued Aliyev: “Armenia should be well aware of what this means. Today from these strategic heights we can see the cities of Sisian, Kapan, Goris and Jermuk (using fake Azerbaijani names of Armenian cities). Lake Sevan is also in front of our eyes. All these are realities. We created these realities after the Patriotic War. Why? First of all as a response to Armenia’s military provocations, on the other hand, to insure ourselves against military provocations in the future. The fact is that most of the Armenian army posts are visible from the heights I mentioned, and if there is a concentration of forces there, we will see it and take immediate action.

Responding to previous similar demands for what Azerbaijan expects to be an extraterritorial corridor via Armenia’s southern Syunik province also commonly known in both countries as Zangezur, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has insisted that Armenia must maintain sovereignty over any routes passing through its territory.

Stressing that Armenia is interested in the general unblocking of transport links in the region, the Armenian leader has said that unlike in the case with the Lachin corridor the 2020 Moscow-brokered ceasefire does not require any extraterritorial routes via Armenia.