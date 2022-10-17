YEREVAN – A U.S. Congress delegation has arrived in Armenia, the press service of the Armenian parliament reported.

It said the delegation led by Chairman of the House Democracy Partnership (HDP) Commission David Price comprises members of the House of Representatives Diana DeGette, Jim Cooper and Andy Levin.

House Democracy Partnership’s mission is to work with countries around the world to promote responsive, effective government and strengthen democratic institutions.

Armenia is one of 20 countries which have formal partnership agreements with HDP. Other such countries in the region are Georgia, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, Lebanon and Ukraine.

On September 17-19 a US delegation led by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited Armenia in which she repeatedly emphasized the importance of Armenia’s security and democracy for the United States.

During her visit, Nancy Pelosi assured that the United States will continue to actively contribute to the further expansion of bilateral multi-sectoral cooperation and the programs aimed at the development of democracy in Armenia.

The delegation led by Pelosi visited the Armenian Genocide Victims’ Memorial Complex, held meetings with the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, gave a press conference, spoke at the Gafesjian Art Center, met with the parliamentary opposition, and had a meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. She condemned Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia and pledged U.S. support.