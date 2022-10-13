YEREVAN — A new video footage circulated on Azerbaijani social networks shows another case of torture of unarmed Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijani troops, confirming the fact of their subsequent murder, Armenian Human Rights Defender Kristine Grigoryan said in a statement today.

“Yesterday, on October 11 the video disseminated on the Azerbaijani social network depicts another case of killing of Armenian PoWs by the Azerbaijani military. And this time too, the Azerbaijani soldiers are filming their war crime. The Office of the Human Rights Defender has located and confirmed that the events captured on the video took place on September 13 during the attack of the Azerbaijani armed forces on the Armenian territory. The identities of the Armenian POWs depicted in the video have been confirmed. These facts, among other evidence, are supported by the testimonies of Armenian POWs that were returned on October 4 this year,” the Human Rights Defender’s statement reads.

The mentioned facts with respective details have been documented, and will be sent to specialized international organizations and actors.

The Defender underlines that the grave crimes committed by Azerbaijani servicemen remain unaddressed, and this impunity encourages and inspires new and graver crimes. These acts should be clearly condemned by competent international actors. The international community should more consistently demand from the Azerbaijani authorities to conduct proper investigation, and to punish the criminals and the organizers instead of decorating them with medals,” the Human Rights Defender’s Office said.