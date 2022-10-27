BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – Corinne Kachadourian Khederian, is the Republican Michigan State Senate Candidate for the new 7th district which includes the following Michigan communities: Auburn Hills, Beverly Hills, Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township, part of Detroit and Waterford, Franklin, Lake Angelus, Lathrup Village, Pontiac and Southfield. Corinne’s key campaign issues are the economy, education and energy. Her campaign website is https://corinneformichigan.com and she can be reached via email at [email protected]

Corinne formerly served as an elected Trustee for Bloomfield Township. Her service to Bloomfield Township spans over 25 years including Chair of the Township’s Zoning Board of Appeals, Election Commission and Design Review Board. During her years of service, she was effective at problem solving and ensuring that the best solutions were achieved for the Township residents, businesses and employees. She was endorsed by the local papers given her outstanding commitment to her community.

Candidate Khederian is experienced with working in the Michigan Legislature having received her State Senate pin during a session of the Michigan State Senate in Lansing for her years of service. She served as the Director of District Affairs for former State Senator Pappageorge and earned a reputation for working in the district in a bi-partisan fashion to achieve results benefiting citizens and local businesses. In addition, Corinne served as the Executive Office Oakland County Representative for former Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson. Corinne represented the Secretary of State working with local clerks and branch offices to achieve the best standard of service for residents.

Corinne is a lifelong Republican who has held various positions in the Party including Vice Chair of the Oakland County Republican Party, Republican Precinct Delegate to County and State Conventions, President of the Birmingham Republican Women’s Club, and Board Member of the Republican Women’s Federation of Michigan. Corinne has also served on numerous community boards including Community Roundtables, Birmingham Bloomfield Chamber, Birmingham Lions Club just to name a few.

Corinne Khederian is a dedicated Armenian brought up to love and respect her faith and culture by her Armenian parents, Henry and the late Victoria (Kerbeckian) Kachadourian. She is the granddaughter of Armenian Genocide survivors the late Khoren and Sapega Kerbeckian and the late Parsek and Alice Kachadourian. As a Michigan resident, she helped spearhead the passing of Michigan legislation that required the teaching of the Armenian Genocide in Michigan Public Schools. To advance this legislation, she was appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder to the Michigan Governor’s Council on Genocide and Holocaust Education where she served as Council Vice Chair.

Khederian is the Co-Chair of the Michigan Chapter of the Armenian Assembly of America where she is currently focusing her energies on helping advance candidates, government officials and bills supportive of Armenia and Artsakh. She currently serves on various Armenian centered boards and committees including the Armenia Fest Committee and the Armenian Genocide Education Committee.

Corinne Khederian is an attorney by profession and a member of the New Jersey and New York Bars having worked for general practice law firms and legal government positions on the east coast. She is the wife of Richard Khederian and together they are the proud parents of two adult children. Corinne and her family attend St. John Armenian Church in Southfield, Michigan.