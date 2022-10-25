YEREVAN — The control center for the Armenian ArmSat-1 satellite will be opened by yearend, the Deputy Minister for High Tech Industry Avet Poghosyan said.

“Our satellite is operating in space as expected and is passing planned tests. At this moment I can say that these tests are being completed ahead of schedule and the tests have more positive developments than expected. As to the satellite control center and other infrastructures, I am sure that we will have it ahead of schedule as well. That is, by yearend,” Poghosyan said in parliament.

The Deputy Ministry was in the Parliament to present the draft law on ratification of the Convention of the Commonwealth of Independent States on Cooperation in the field of Exploration and Use of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes.

Poghosyan said under the Convention it will be possible to cooperate in the fields of satellite navigation system, technologies and related services.

The Minister said it will also give an opportunity to use the results of space activities in various spheres of social-economic development, to protect the space environment.

The Convention defines the following frameworks of cooperation: basic and applied space research, including astrophysical research, the study of planets and asteroid comet threat, remote sensing of the earth from space, provision of coordinate time and navigation, solution of the problem of space debris utilization and control, prevention of asteroid comet threat, etc. The goal is to develop the cooperation in the field of further exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, as well as the use of space technologies for the benefit of the peoples of the states that are parties to the convention.

The Convention was signed by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on September 28, 2018.

The satellite was launched into orbit as a result of cooperation between the Armenian state Geocosmos company and the Spanish Satlantis in May 2022.