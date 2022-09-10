Author
YEREVAN — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the new United States Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Ambassador Philip Reeker, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

FM Mirzoyan wished good luck to Reeker in his responsible post.

The parties addressed several issues pertaining to regional security and stability and exchanged views on the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

A broad range of issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was discussed during the meeting. The role of the United States as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process was emphasized.

The Armenian Foreign Minister underscored the importance of utilizing the potential and experience of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship institution in context of a lasting and comprehensive resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

FM Mirzoyan addressed the humanitarian issues caused by the 44-day war, in this context highlighting the need of immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees, as well as preservation of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in territories which have gone under Azerbaijani control.

