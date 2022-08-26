YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels on August 31, Armen Khachatryan, the head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Prime Minister’s Office, told Novosti-Armenia news agency.

“The agenda of Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev includes the issues which they have discussed before,” a government spokesman told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service. He did not elaborate.

In a statement issued after May 22 meeting with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Brussels European Council President Charles Michel said Pashinyan and Aliyev agreed on the need to proceed with unblocking the transport links and also agreed on the principles governing transit between western Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan, and between different parts of Armenia via Azerbaijan, as well as international transport through communications infrastructure of both countries.

‘Notably they agreed on principles of border administration, security, land fees but also customs in the context of international transport. The Deputy Prime Ministers will take this work forward in the coming days,’ he said.

The leaders agreed to advance discussions on the future peace treaty governing interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The EU will take forward with both parties the work of the Economic Advisory Group, which seeks to advance economic development for the benefit of both countries and their populations.

It also emerged on Thursday that an Armenian-Azerbaijani commission on demarcating the border between the two South Caucasus states will meet in Moscow on August 30. The commission held its first session on May 24 two days after the most recent Aliyev-Pashinyan talks.