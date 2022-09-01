YEREVAN — Traffic between the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia is now carried out through an alternative route, bypassing the city of Berdzor.

The new Stepanakert-Goris route, which starts from the intersection of Berdadzor sub-district of Shushi region, is in operation from 20:00, August 30.

Russian peacekeepers have been deployed along the road. The traffic police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and rescuers of the State Emergency Service of the Republic of Artsakh also perform an enhanced service here, monitoring the safe entry and exit of citizens.

Karabakh’s top leaders were reportedly the first to inspect and use the new highway leading to Armenia.

The Karabakh leaders arrived in an Armenian border village through a 5-kilometer road that links up to the highway built by the Azerbaijani side. The temporary road will function until Armenia builds its section of the new corridor. Government officials in Yerevan have said that work on that section will be completed by next spring.