Armenian Champions Pyunik Yerevan beat F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg) 4-1 in a second leg match, advancing into the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in a historic achievement for the national champions of Armenia.

F91 Dudelange’s Hassan Mohcine opened the score in the 21st minute.

But Pyunik FC delivered a superb performance and only minutes later the winning streak began.

Pyunik FC’s Juninho scored a goal in the 23rd minute. Juricic brought the score to 2:1 in the 54th minute.

Otubanjo scored the net in the 76th minute and Juricic’s 2nd goal in the 85th minute ended the match 4:1.

Pyunik will face Serbian champions Crvena Zvezda in third round.

The victory is historic for Armenian football, as this marks the first time an Armenian team will play in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.