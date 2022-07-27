Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Armenian Champions Pyunik Yerevan beat F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg) 4-1 in a second leg match, advancing into the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in a historic achievement for the national champions of Armenia.

F91 Dudelange’s Hassan Mohcine opened the score in the 21st minute.

But Pyunik FC delivered a superb performance and only minutes later the winning streak began.

Pyunik FC’s Juninho scored a goal in the 23rd minute. Juricic brought the score to 2:1 in the 54th minute.

Otubanjo scored the net in the 76th minute and Juricic’s 2nd goal in the 85th minute ended the match 4:1.

Pyunik will face Serbian champions Crvena Zvezda in third round.

The victory is historic for Armenian football, as this marks the first time an Armenian team will play in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Congratulatory Message by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on New Year and Christmas Holidays

Dear people, Proud citizens of the Republic of Armenia, Proud citizens of…

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Attend Antalya Forum in Turkey

YEREVAN — Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has accepted his Turkish counterpart’s invitation…

Announcing New Armenian Think Tank, Regional Kinetics

YEREVAN — A new think tank, Regional Kinetics, providing policy briefs for…

PACE President Pedro Agramunt Steps Down Amid Scandal

BRUSSELS — Spanish politician Pedro Agramunt has announced his resignation as president…