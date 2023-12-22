PARIS — Armenian-French bilateral military-political consultations took place in Paris on Thursday, December 21, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The Armenian delegation was headed by Levon Ayvazyan, head of the Defense Policy and International Cooperation Department of the Armenian Ministry of Defense. Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan also attended the event.

On the French side, the consultations were held by Alice Rufo, Director of the Department of International Relations and Strategy of the French Ministry of Armed Forces.

Issues related to international and regional security were discussed, reference was made to the cooperation agenda, a number of agreements were reached.