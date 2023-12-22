Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

PARIS — Armenian-French bilateral military-political consultations took place in Paris on Thursday, December 21, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The Armenian delegation was headed by Levon Ayvazyan, head of the Defense Policy and International Cooperation Department of the Armenian Ministry of Defense. Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan also attended the event.

On the French side, the consultations were held by Alice Rufo, Director of the Department of International Relations and Strategy of the French Ministry of Armed Forces.

Issues related to international and regional security were discussed, reference was made to the cooperation agenda, a number of agreements were reached.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Gültan Kışanak

By Hambersom Aghbashian Gültan Kışanak (born 15 June 1961, Elazig, Turkey) is…

Representatives from Los Angeles Area Museums to Join Armenian American Museum for Panel Discussion

GLENDALE — On Thursday, June 2, 2016, 7 pm the Armenian American…

Armenian American Museum Calls on Community to Sign Petition

GLENDALE — – The Armenian American Museum calls on the community to…

Sesame Workshop Honors Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Celebrates Sesame Street’s Landmark 50th Anniversary

NEW YORK – At Sesame Workshop’s 17th annual benefit dinner on Wednesday night,…