DOHA — On an official visit to the State of Qatar, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday.

Welcoming Prime Minister Pashinyan, the Emir of Qatar praised the good-neighborly relations and mutual trust between Armenia and Qatar, emphasizing that the Qatari side is interested in developing and strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the warm reception and expressed confidence that the visit will give a new impetus to the Armenian-Qatari cooperation, including in the economic and humanitarian spheres.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the Emir of Qatar stressed the great potential of cooperation between the two friendly countries, the mutual readiness to expand and strengthen relations.

The parties attached importance to the development of relations especially in the spheres of economy, information technologies, science, air communication, tourism and culture.

Nikol Pashinyan referred to the business environment in our country, noting that the Armenian government is ready to support the implementation of possible investment programs by Qatari companies.

The interlocutors expressed confidence that the official visit of the Armenian Prime Minister and the meetings envisaged by the agenda will contribute to the expansion and deepening of ties in the spheres of investments and trade.

MoUs and Cooperation Agreements Signed Between Qatar and Armenia

A number of cooperation documents and memorandums of understanding were signed on the first day of PM Pashinyan’s two-day visit to Qatar.

According to the press service of the Armenian government, Deputy Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers of the two countries signed MoUs on holding political consultations.

Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan and Qatari Minister of Municipal Affairs Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Subeihi signed an agreement on declaring Yerevan and Doha sister cities.

During the meeting Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar, stressed the necessity of multilateral cooperation with Armenia. He expressed confidence that cooperation between the governments of Armenia and Qatar would rise to a new level after this visit.

In his turn, stressing the high level of political dialogue between Armenia and Qatar, the Armenian Prime Minister suggested giving a new push to the development and expansion of economic ties. He invited Qatari businessmen to Armenia to discuss the possibilities and perspectives of joint investment projects with Armenian partners.

Pashinyan and Sheikh Khalid discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of cooperation in economy, information technology, agriculture, transport infrastructure, trade, air communication and tourism.

Possibilities of cooperation in education, including student exchange, science, health and culture were also discussed. The interlocutors pointed out the big potential for the development of relations in all the abovementioned areas and in this respect the Prime Ministers of the two countries gave specific instructions to the heads of their corresponding state bodies.