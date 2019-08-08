Bulgarian lawmakers meeting with NKR President Bako Sahakyan
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

SOFIA — The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Sofia has sent a note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria over the visit of two Bulgarian lawmakers to Nagorno-Karabakh  Republic.

As quoted by Azerbaijani media, the diplomatic mission reminded that Valeri Simeonov had already been on Azerbaijan’s “black list” banning him from entering Azerbaijan after twice visiting Nagorno-Karabakh without Baku’s permission.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said another Bulgarian lawmaker, Iordan Apostolov, will be declared a a persona non grata for his recent unauthorized visit to the de-facto Armenian-run region that official Baku considers to be its territory.

The two Bulgarian lawmakers were in the Nagorno-Karabakh capital of Stepanakert on August 6-7. There they met with Nagorno-Karabakh Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghulian and President Bako Sahakyan.

According to an official statement of Nagorno-Karabakh authorities, “during the meetings the guests expressed their readiness to support the fraternal Armenian nation in all its initiatives.” They discussed developing inter-parliamentary dialogue and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

Azerbaijan has blacklisted hundreds of foreign nationals, including politicians, journalists, businessmen, artists and others, who visited Nagorno-Karabakh in recent years without Baku’s visa or official warrant, thus banning them from entering Azerbaijan.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

NKR Foreign Minister: Lack of Condemnation by the International Community Boosts Azerbaijan’s Anarchic Attitudes

STEPANAKERT — “The new adventure of Azerbaijan, which has resulted in large…

US Embassy Renovates Yerevan Kindergarten

YEREVAN. – More students will be able to attend a quality school…

“Sarkis Dkhrouni” Student and Youth Union Calls for Release of Vardan Petrosyan from Pre-Trial Detention

YEREVAN — The S.D. Hunchakian “Sarkis Dkhrouni” Student and Youth Union issued…

EU Concerned Over Continued Pressure on Opposition Activists in Azerbaijan

The Spokespersons of EU High Representative Catherine Ashton and Commissioner Štefan Füle…