SOFIA — The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Sofia has sent a note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria over the visit of two Bulgarian lawmakers to Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

As quoted by Azerbaijani media, the diplomatic mission reminded that Valeri Simeonov had already been on Azerbaijan’s “black list” banning him from entering Azerbaijan after twice visiting Nagorno-Karabakh without Baku’s permission.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said another Bulgarian lawmaker, Iordan Apostolov, will be declared a a persona non grata for his recent unauthorized visit to the de-facto Armenian-run region that official Baku considers to be its territory.

The two Bulgarian lawmakers were in the Nagorno-Karabakh capital of Stepanakert on August 6-7. There they met with Nagorno-Karabakh Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghulian and President Bako Sahakyan.

According to an official statement of Nagorno-Karabakh authorities, “during the meetings the guests expressed their readiness to support the fraternal Armenian nation in all its initiatives.” They discussed developing inter-parliamentary dialogue and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

Azerbaijan has blacklisted hundreds of foreign nationals, including politicians, journalists, businessmen, artists and others, who visited Nagorno-Karabakh in recent years without Baku’s visa or official warrant, thus banning them from entering Azerbaijan.