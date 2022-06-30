Author
MALTA — The Armenian men’s basketball team got off to a winning start at the the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries under way in Malta.

The Armenian team led by Rex Kalamian in the first match had a confident win over Gibraltar – 100-63.

In the second game held today, Armenian national team won 78-66 over San Marino. Rex Kalamyan’s boys had an advantage over the opponent in three of four quarters. Only in the third quarter, the San Marino team was able to win with a three-point lead. Andre Spight Mkrtchyan scored 25 points and was named player of the match.

Armenia’s next opponent will be known tomorrow.

The 2022 edition of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries takes place in Ta’ Qali, Malta from June 28 – July 3, featuring six national teams from across Europe.

