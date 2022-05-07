YEREVAN — An exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life, struggle and legacy opened in Yerevan on May 6, at the Armenian Center for Contemporary Experimental Art.

The exhibition, Hrant Dink: Here and Now, is organized by the Hrant Dink Foundation and will be on display until July 30. Dink, editor-in-chief of Agos, was assassinated in Istanbul in front of his newspaper’s office on January 19, 2007.

“It was a very eye-opening and captivating exhibit where attendees had the opportunity to learn more about Hrant Dink, his legacy and his perseverance for truth and justice in spite of all the obstacles that he faced in Turkey,” said Armenian Council’s Armenia Director Christine Shahinian. “It’s important to honor his memory and his plight for justice and this exhibit aims to do just that. Every Armenian needs to partake in this exhibit and uphold the virtues which Hrant Dink held so close to his heart and ultimately paid the price for with his life.”

The former office of the Agos newspaper, where thousands gather every year on the day of his assassination to commemorate and demand justice, opened its doors to visitors on April 23-24, 2019 as the 23.5 Hrant Dink Site of Memory.

23.5 promotes the universal values embraced by Hrant Dink, such as democracy, co-existence, equality, truth, peace and justice. With its exhibits, archives and public programs, 23.5 acts as a space for remembrance, reflection, dialogue, learning and mutual understanding.

The site of memory takes its name from Hrant Dink’s article “23.5 April,” which was published in Agos on April 23, 1996.

“The Hrant Dink: Here and Now exhibition is an extension of 23.5,” said Talin Suzme, Turkey-Armenia Program Coordinator at the Hrant Dink Foundation.

The exhibit is narrated by Hrant Dink as he serves as the guide telling his own story and his path of righteousness. Separate corners of the exhibition will be a focus on themes such as memory, justice and minority rights in Turkey.

Hrant Dink Foundation project coordinator Armenuhi Nikoghosyan said the exhibition will make Dink’s voice heard in different parts of the world and present his path of struggle.