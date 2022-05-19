Author
YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a cabinet meeting with the Extra-Parliamentary Political Forces Consultative Assembly on Cooperation.

As a result of the consultative meeting, all sides agreed to convene the Consultative Assembly more frequently in addition to the scheduled monthly meetings.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of Armenia’s Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, Mr. Setrak Adjemian, Chairman of the Republican Party Aram Sargsyan, Chairman of the European Party of Armenia Tigran Khzmalyan, Chairman of the Christian Democratic Party of Armenia Levon Shirinyan, Chairman of the United Motherland Party Mher Terteryan, and Chairman of the Sovereign Armenia Party David Sanasaryan.

